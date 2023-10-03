I was an SFI activist, Kodiyeri knew this, Govindan may not; ready to contest from Kannur: Suresh Gopi

Thrissur: Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi has said he was an SFI activist back in the day. "Comrades Kodiyeri and Nayanar knew about it, but (CPM state secretary) Govindan sir may not be aware. My brand of comrade is that of the late E K Nayanar. My personal history and journey in life have been very honest. So, don't be quick to judge that I am a Sanghi," he said while addressing the media, a day after leading a BJP march in Thrissur to protest the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud. "The world always needs socialism, not Communism. However, those in the party today have forgotten the ideals of socialism and are blinded by the power of Communism," said the actor.

Suresh Gopi also said he was ready to contest the Lok Sabha election from Kannur if the need arises. "If the party has such an intention, I will definitely heed to it," he said.

Responding to Govindan's jibe that the probe into the Karuvannur scam was the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) attempt to pave the way for Suresh Gopi in the upcoming elections, the actor said the padayatra (foot march) was announced well before the ED took up the case.

"Those calling the padayatra a drama have become blinded by the power. The Lok Sabha elections are still six months away. Their political values and ideology have become corrupt. Should I remind them of Tiananmen Square and the USSR? Their fate was to be the same in Kerala too, but it happened in Bengal first. However, the day is not far away. So, it's better we don't talk about that politics," said Suresh Gopi.

Reiterating his statement that the padaytra was not an election gimmick, he said: "I went on hunger strike in front of the Mavelikkara bank last year. I held a foot march in Kottiyur and Kottiyam as well. That is my involvement. I had no political support. But I had the good people of this state backing me. A whole village expressed their solidarity. My plan was to move to Pampadi next, However, they said I need not go and that they will find a solution," said Suresh Gopi.