Heavy rain lashes Kerala; orange alert in TVM, yellow in 3 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 03, 2023 02:56 PM IST
File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning for the next five days, India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
The Met department also revised the weather prediction to issue an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram and yellow alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. Isolated places may receive 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

While a low pressure is still located over southern Jharkhand, the cyclonic circulation over central Maharashtra has weakened.
If the torrential downpour continues, regions that received heavy rainfall in the past few days are likely to witness landslides, mountain floods and water logging.
The public has been advised to exercise caution and avoid night travel to hilly areas completely.

Rivers
An orange alert has been declared as the water level at Aruvipuram station on Neyyar river in Thiruvananthapuram is above the danger level. The Central Water Commission has also issued a yellow alert at Vellaikatav station on Karamana river (Thiruvananthapuram), Thumbaman station on Achankovil river (Pathanamthitta) and Kallupara station on Manimala river (Pathanamthitta). People residing on the banks of these rivers have been advised to exercise caution.

Warning for fishermen
The Met department has also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea from Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts. There is no ban on fishing in Karnataka. Squally wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along various coasts.

