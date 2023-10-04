Gold seized from juice extractor of Kozhikode native at Karipur Airport

An airline passenger, who tried to smuggle gold by concealing it under a juice extractor, was arrested at the Karipur Airport on Wednesday.

The Air Intelligence and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,399.40 grams of gold from Kozhikode native Muhammed Rayees, 28.

The unusual weight of the juice extractor in his check-in bag raised the suspicion of DRI officers, who found gold concealed in a cylinder form.

In a separate incident, Malappuram native Ameer Padayankandi, 40, was arrested with 1,070.24 grams of gold from four capsules hidden inside his rectum. In total, 2,469.64 grams of gold were seized at Karipur on the day.