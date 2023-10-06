Interim bail granted to Shiyas Kareem in sexual assault case

Kochi: Popular reality show star and model Shiyas Kareem was granted interim bail by the Kerala High Court on Thursday in a rape and cheating case registered against him in the state.

The relief was granted by Justice Gopinath P subject to conditions, a government lawyer associated with the case said.

The court will hear the matter again on October 11, the lawyer said.

The model got the relief hours after he was held at the Chennai Airport in connection with the case as a lookout notice was issued against him by the Kerala police.

Kareem was detained by the security personnel at the Chennai airport upon his arrival from Dubai this morning.

Chandera police here have registered a rape and cheating case against him based on the complaint of a female trainer who was employed by Kareem at his gymnasium in Kochi.

The 32-year old woman, a Kasaragod resident, has alleged that she had been raped and molested multiple times by him since 2021, according to the police.

In her complaint, the woman has also claimed that he owes her Rs 11 lakh, which he took from her over a period of time.

She has also claimed that Kareem, who owns a gymnasium in Kochi, promised to make her a partner in his business and sought money.

The woman alleged that he had assaulted her multiple times.

(With PTI inputs.)