Heavy rain likely to hit Kerala: Yellow alert in 7 districts today; fishermen advised to stay off coast

Thiruvananthapuram: Isolated places across the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall till October 14. The India Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert for seven districts- Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday. A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.



Meanwhile, IMD also placed three districts-Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram under yellow alert on Wednesday.

As per the latest forecast, isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad are likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by wind speed reaching 40 km per hour on Tuesday by 3 pm.

IMD has issued a warning for fishermen in view of the rough sea conditions. Fishermen are restricted from venturing into the sea in Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts on Tuesday. As per the alert, gusty wind speeds reaching 40 to 55 km per hour are likely to lash the Northern Kerala coast and Lakshadweep coast on Tuesday.

Apart from fishermen, coastal residents are also advised to remain vigilant as there are chances of sea incursion. The public is also restricted from visiting beaches and venturing into the sea.