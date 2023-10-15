Houses damaged; hundreds displaced in flood-hit Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Several houses were damaged displacing numerous people after heavy rain wreaked havoc in Thiruvananthapuram city and nearby places. Residents of places affected by the flood alleged that levelling of streams and drainage to construct houses and apartment complexes led to the water logging. At present, 11 relief camps are opened in the district.



At Pachaloor, the house of an 83-year-old woman completely collapsed. She had a narrow escape a rescuers reached the spot on time.

In Parassala, 20 houses were submerged after a bund burst following the heavy rain. Houses were damaged due to mudslides in Venganoor and Vazhayila. Cosmopolitan Hospital in the city too was flooded, reports said.

Houses are completely flooded in Thekkumoodu, Pothencode, Kannammoola and Maruthoor areas. Paddy cultivation on 50 acres of land was destroyed at Peerappancode, Manorama News reported.

Nearly 106 families have been displaced in Thekkumoodu Bund Colony. People were shifted to the relief camps with their necessary items and pets. Residents told Manorama News they never faced such water logging even during the 2018 floods.

As water logging was unexpected, people could not shift their furniture and vehicles to safer locations.

According to reports, the water level is rising in Vellayani backwaters.

At Kazhakkoottam, the Fire Force and fishermen are engaged in evacuating people stranded in houses and hostels.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi-bound Kerala Express, which was scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 12.30 pm will now leave only at 7.35 pm. Railways took the decision after the pit line at Kochuveli station was inundated in the rain.

The district authority has opened taluk level control rooms to coordinate the rescue operations.