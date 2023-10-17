Thiruvananthapuram: The district collector has declared a holiday for schools running relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Although rain has subsided, several parts of the district received moderate showers on Tuesday.

The collector decided to declare a holiday after many people were found seeking shelter in relief camps on Tuesday as well. The incessant rain had caused many areas in the capital city to be flooded, forcing families to leave their houses and move to relief camps.

While the cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea is expected to turn into a low-pressure area within 36 hours, another low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A depression is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal by Friday. As a result, rain will continue to batter Kerala in the coming days, as per the weather office.