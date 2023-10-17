Malayalam
Police nab saffron smuggler who cleared Customs screening at Kannur Airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2023 10:27 PM IST
Untitled design - 1
Bags containing saffron that were seized from a passenger outside the Kannur Airport on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A Kasaragod native was arrested with 12 kg saffron outside the Kannur International Airport here on Tuesday. Ahammed Sabir (37) of Paravadukkam, Kalanad in Kasaragod, had arrived from Dubai.

The saffron covers hidden in the baggage had gone undetected during screening at the airport. However, based on a suspicion the police inspected the baggage outside the airport and found the spice.

Sabir was booked as he failed to produce documents to support his possession. The seized saffron was sent to a laboratory for testing. According to sources, the rate of saffron varies from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per kilogram.

