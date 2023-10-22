JD(S)-BJP alliance: Kerala unit officially announces decision to remain independent

Thiruvananthapuram: After facing flak over JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda's statement on his party's alliance with the BJP-led NDA, Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty who represents the party in the state cabinet on Sunday declared that the state unit has decided to stand independently. It is hinted that the state leadership took the major move to save LDF's face.

Krishnankutty said he and state JD(S) president Mathew T Thomas held talks with the party leadership in Karnataka and informed them that an alliance with the BJP was not acceptable. We told them that what they did was not right, he told a TV channel.

Janata Dal (secular) state leaders during a meeting. Photo: Manorama News

"We informed them that we are ending the relationship and that we would remain independent and then we came back. We had a committee meeting here and decided to stand independently. Everyone was in agreement with that and that is the factual position," he said.

The Congress-led UDF alliance has been accusing the ruling CPM in the state of not severing ties with the JD(S), which has joined hands with the BJP at the national level. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had, on Friday, rejected the claim that he had endorsed LDF's partner JD(S) having an alliance with the BJP in Karnataka and said it was "both baseless and devoid of truth".

Deve Gowda had on the next day said that there was 'some confusion' in Kerala's CPM with regard to his party's alliance with the BJP in Karnataka, and clarified he never said that the ruling Left party in the neighbouring state supported the tie-up.

HD Deve Gowda. File photo: PTI

CPM state secretary M V Govindan had on Saturday said there was no need to remove Krishnankutty from the Kerala cabinet as the state unit of the JD(S) had clarified that they 'stand strong' on the Left front.