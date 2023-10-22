Two held with 85g MDMA in Kannur

Kannur: Police arrested two men for possessing 85.05 grams of MDMA from Thiruvagad here on Sunday. The accused are Nabeel P M (34) and Anoop T K (38), both natives of Kuttiady in Kozhikode.

The arrest was made by Thalassery Sub-Inspector Sajesh C Jose and team during a vehicle inspection. The contraband was found hidden in the dashboard of the vehicle, following which the duo was taken into custody. During interrogation, they confessed that the drug was being smuggled from Bengaluru to Kannur for selling, said police.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the source of the narcotic substance and their drug-trafficking activities. The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and remanded.

Youth held with 46g MDMA

In a similar incident, Excise officials arrested a youth with 46 g of MDMA from a Karnataka RTC bus at Koottupuzha here on Sunday. The accused was identified as M T Savad, of Mamba in Ancharakandi.

According to Excise sleuths, the seizure was made during a routine vehicle inspection. The accused was carrying the substance from Karnataka to Kannur and it is suspected that the contraband was meant for sale in the district.