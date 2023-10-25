As Malappuram prepares to host Queer Pride, organisers complain about receiving threats

Malappuram: The organisers of the 12th Kerala Queer Pride, which is scheduled to be held in Malappuram on October 28 and 29, have complained about receiving threats.

The organisers said several of their members' social media accounts have been suspended due to mass reporting. Several members were forced to change phone numbers after receiving threats, the organisers have claimed.

“In the history of the Queer Pride in the state, it is the first time we are getting such threats,” Abin R, coordinator of the Queer Pride, told Onmanorama.

“Individuals and some organisations are threatening us. We have requested the Malappuram district collector and the District Police Chief to arrange security for the Queer Pride,” Abin said.

The Queer Pride was initially planned for September 16 and 17 but was postponed due to the Nipah virus outbreak in neighbouring Kozhikode. The organisers said they have been facing threats for choosing Malappuram as the venue.

According to the organisers, a social media group called Youth Empowerment Society of Kerala (Yes Kerala) has publicly opposed the Queer Pride. The organisers said the group has been spreading misinformation about the event saying it would lead to the spreading of AIDS in Malappuram.

“We have mentioned the threat from Yes Kerala in our complaint filed to the collector and police. The state is giving us full support and guarantee for the pride parade. But the threat is looming around us,” Abin said.

The organisers have also said one of their coordinators, Aami Neermathalam, is being stalked at her educational institution. She is continuously followed in vehicles, the organisers have alleged.

The LGBTIQA+ community has been conducting Queer Pride in Kerala since 2010. It is the first time Malappuram will be hosting the Pride that will feature seminars on various topics, besides art exhibitions and cultural programmes.