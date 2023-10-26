Minister Riyaz’s affidavit fails to mention Veena’s income of Rs 2.97 cr

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan and her company have earned Rs 4.05 crore from contracts with various companies between 2017 and 2021, the GST records pertaining to them reveal. However, her husband, PWD Minister P A Muhammed Riyaz, in his affidavit to the Election Commission during the 2021 Assembly elections, listed only Rs 1.08 crore as Veena's income in line with her income tax returns. Available documents show that an income of Rs 2.97 crore was either concealed or left out unintentionally.

Riyaz replied ‘no’ to a question as to whether the candidate or his spouse had entered into an agreement with public sector undertakings or private entities. The reply 'no' was given in the affidavit when Veena and her company had entered into an accord with companies, including Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), and received 'remuneration.'

According to GST (Goods and Services Tax) records, Veena had a turnover of Rs 1.55 crore between 2018 and 2021. Veena's company, Exalogic, received Rs 2.50 crore between 2017 and 2021. The combined total income from the two heads is Rs 4.05 crore. However, the income mentioned in the affidavit is only Rs 1.08 crore.

The rules stipulate that a company with only one owner (one-person company) should be converted into a private limited company if its total income in a financial year exceeds Rs 2.5 crore. When Exalogic's revenue reached Rs 2.5 crore, Veena took GST registration in her own name and started a business with CMRL to surmount this rule.