JDS' Kerala wing rejects national leadership's decision to join BJP-led NDA

Kochi: The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (S) on Friday rejected the stance adopted by its national leadership under Deve Gowda. In the backdrop of CPM’s ultimatum to their ally in the LDF, the Kerala JDS has been keeping a critical position ever since its national leadership started alliance talks with the BJP-led NDA in Karnataka.

"The decision was made by Deve Gowda without any consultation. He has violated the resolution adoped by the party," Mathew T Thomas, State President and Legislature Party Leader of the JDS said after a meeting with state level office bearers at YMCA Hall in Ernakulam.

He added that the Kerala wing would attempt to unify other state leaders who are opposed to Gowda's stance. He revealed that he had held talks with JD(S) leaders in other states as part of this move.

No plans to launch new party

Though the Kerala unit of JD(S) has denounced the national leadership on the BJP alliance issue, it still remains part of the Janata Dal (S). Thomas has rejected the possibility of floating a new party for the time being.

The state president declared that the Kerala unit will not declare a new party as it is approved by the national committee. He added that JD(S) in Kerala strongly believes in the party policy taken by the plenary committee.

At the same time, he announced the party's decision to launch a statewide programme on November 14 in solidarity with Palestine. He urged the central government to withdraw support to Israel in its war against Gaza.

Besides state-level office bearers, district presidents and party MLAs also attended the meeting.

Possibilities

If a new party is floated it will lose its present party name – Janata Dal (S) and its symbol. Also, the national leadership will announce its new state office bearers without losing any time. The proposers of the new party theory put forth the idea of remaining independent for the time being and merging with some other like-minded political outfits after coming out of the parent political organization.

However, political observers point out that when the issue of a merger comes up before the leadership it will definitely lead to a split in the party state unit. The JDS has a history of inviting Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) to a merger with them. According to sources, the JDS is seriously considering the idea of merging with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with whom the LJD merged recently in the state. Those who do not agree with the RJD, have also proposed a merger with the Samajwadi Party (SP).