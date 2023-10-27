Kozhikode man arrested for brutal assault on wife

Kozhikode: Mukkom police here on Friday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and injuring his wife Fasna Sherin. The accused has been identified as Shahul Jawad from Kumaranellur in Mukkom here. The police also booked his mother Fathima over Fasna's complaint. As per the woman's complaint, her husband and mother-in-law brutally attacked her with an iron pipe and a wooden block. Fasna suffered injuries on her head and face in the attack.



Shahul Jawad, an NRI has been on leave for the past one and a half months. The assault happened on October 24 and the police registered a case on October 26 after receiving Fasna's complaint.

It is learnt that Fasna was subjected to domestic violence by her husband and his mother. On October 12, Mukkom police had registered a case against Jawad and his mother for allegedly assaulting Fasna. Jawad who was arrested in this case was later released on bail.

Even after filing a complaint with the police, Fasna and her children continued to live with Jawad and his family.

Fathima, the mother of Jawad has been denying food and other facilities to Fasna and her children for the past 6 months. In her complaint, Fasna alleged that her mother-in-law used to lock everything in the store room and blocked her from accessing it. As this practice continued, Fasna captured the visuals of this incident on her mobile phone. Provoked with this act, Jawad and his mother attacked her.

After sustaining injuries, Fasna called Mukkom police and they advised her to consult a doctor first. But she reached the police station with her bleeding head. The police officials on duty ordered her to immediately leave for the hospital and pacified her promising strict action against the accused. Mukkom police summoned her on October 26 to record her statement against her husband and mother-in-law. Following this, police initiated action including the arrest of Jawad.

Jawad will be presented before the first class judicial magistrate at Thamarassery court on Saturday, Mukkom police told Onmanorama. Police registered a case against him for domestic violence and physically assaulting his wife. But Fasna alleged that police only slapped petty offences against the accused who attempted to kill her.