NRI Summit: Kannur District Panchayat attracts investments worth Rs 2,128 crore

Kannur: The Kannur District Panchayat has attracted investments worth Rs 2,128 crore from its two-day 'NRI summit'.

The summit that concluded here on Tuesday received proposals in healthcare, hospitality, education, tourism, industries and incubation-business centres.

The fresh investments include a Rs 200 crore proposal from Aroma group of companies to construct a five-star hotel at Echur and one from the Koothuparamb co-operative hospital to set up a multi-speciality centre, again worth Rs 200 crore.

Proposals worth Rs 724 crore were made toward the tourism, education and hospitality segments by NRI businesspersons and groups.

Sreerosh Builders also tabled a proposal for a five-star hotel in Kannur while Anamika architects have expressed interest to set up a hill destination wedding centre worth Rs 80 crore at Muttannur in the district. The Pravasi Global Industrial Park India Ltd expressed interest to set up a Pravasi township on 100 acres in Kannur.

District Panchayat President PP Divya said the summit was a great success. She said the investments committed through the summit will help in the overall development of Kannur. “We will open a investors' help desk for those who failed to attend the summit,” said PP Divya. She added that private land owners have expressed willingness to hand over a total 340 acres to execute various projects in the tourism sector.

The summit held at the E K Nayanar Academy was the first of its kind held in the state. Around 200 NRI businesspersons and major investors from throughout the country attended the event. The district panchayat had conducted a study to identify the investment potential of the district before launching the summit.