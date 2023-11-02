Power tariff hiked by 20 paise in Kerala; BPL consumers, IT sector exempted

Thiruvananthapuram: The government on Thursday issued an order increasing the electricity tariff, giving the people of Kerala another shock ahead of the Deepavali holidays.



As per the order, the power tariff will go up by an average of 20 paise per unit. It will be implemented with retrospective effect from November 1.

The hike will not be applicable to consumers belonging to the Below Poverty Line and commercial connections in the IT sector.

With this, consumers who use up to 100 units per month will have to pay an additional Rs 20. Meanwhile, the previous tariff will be applicable for monthly consumption below 40 units, the order said.

The KSEB had sought an increase in tariff by an average of 40 paise (6 per cent) in the current and coming financial year and by 20 paise (3 per cent) and 5 paise (1 per cent) in the following two years, totalling Rs 1.05 over the next four years. However, the power tariff regulator only approved a hike of 20 paise per unit.