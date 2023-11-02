Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy downpours accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph will continue in Kerala till November 6, Monday. A fresh spell of the easterly wave is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka from November 3 to 6, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The IMD has sounded orange and yellow alerts in various districts due to heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Thursday, while Idukki is placed under orange alert on Friday and Saturday.

Apart from Idukki, an orange alert has been sounded for Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. An orange alert is issued for those places where 'very heavy' rainfall, ranging from 115.5 mm to 204.4 mm, is expected within 24 hours.

As per the alert issued at 3.30 pm on Thursday, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 40 kmph is likely to batter one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts by 6.30 pm.

Yellow alert in districts at a glance

Nov 3: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

Nov 4 : Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Nov 5 : Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

Nov 6: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours, said IMD in a press release.

The Kerala Disaster Management has appealed to the public to strictly follow the directions of the officials to avert untoward incidents. People residing in low-lying and coastal areas are advised to shift to safe locations as there are chances for flooding and tidal wave attacks. The public is restricted from venturing into rivers and other water resources for fishing and other activities during heavy rainfall.

High tide warning

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning for high tidal waves off the Kerala coast on November 2 till 11.30 pm. Fishermen, as well as coastal residents, have been asked to exercise extreme caution. Meanwhile, no restriction has been imposed for fishing on Kerala and Karnataka coasts.

The northeast monsoon, which had a subdued arrival, is expected to advance over South India in the coming days. The two-month-long rainy season is expected to conclude in December.