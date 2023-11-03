CPM invites Muslim League to Palestine solidarity rally in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a surprise move, the Communist Pary of India (Marxist) has invited the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to a Palestine solidarity rally organised by the party in Kozhikode. The IUML State Secretary PMA Salam said that a decision on the invite will be made after holding deliberations with the party's top leadership. IUML leader ET Mohammed Basheer had earlier stated that they would attend the event if invited.



Leaders of Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulema, the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath and Mujahid factions were also invited to the event.

"The Muslim League takes sound decisions despite the side they are on. League rectifies the errors made by the Congress when it comes to maters affecting the nation," CPM Central Committee Member AK Balan said.

Motivated by the success of the Uniform Civil Code protesst, the CPM aims to add the Palestine Solidarity Rally to its list of political wins. The rally will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Sarovaram Trade Centre on November 11.

The pro-Palestine rally organised by the Congress last week had invited controversy after Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor referred to Hamas as a terrorist group at the event.