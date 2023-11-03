Kerala to witness heavy rain today, orange alert in Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy downpours accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph till Monday, November 6. A fresh spell of the easterly wave is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka from November 3 to 6, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Alerts

The IMD has sounded an orange alert in Idukki on Friday and Saturday. A yellow alert was issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur on Friday.

Apart from Idukki, an orange alert has been sounded for Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

Yellow alerts

Nov 4 : Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Nov 5 : Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

Nov 6: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

An orange alert is issued for those places where 'very heavy' rainfall, ranging from 115.5 mm to 204.4 mm, is expected within 24 hours. A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The Kerala Disaster Management has appealed to the public to strictly follow the directions of the officials to avert untoward incidents. People residing in low-lying and coastal areas are advised to shift to safe locations as there are chances for flooding and tidal wave attacks. The public is restricted from venturing into rivers and other water resources for fishing and other activities during heavy rainfall.

The northeast monsoon, which had a subdued arrival, is expected to advance over South India in the coming days. The two-month-long rainy season is expected to conclude in December.