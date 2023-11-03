Archdiocese welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict on legalisation of same-sex marriage

Thrissur: ‘Catholicasabha’ the mouthpiece of the Thrissur archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has welcomed the recent Supreme Court’s declination to legalise same-sex marriage and stated that the Court decision reinforced traditional marriage values taught by the Catholic Church and other religions.



In its November edition, the Catholicasabha stated that the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has made it clear that according to the Catholic faith, marriage is the union between a man and a woman, and Christian marriage is a sacrament and a symbol of the covenant between Christ and the Church.

The article stated that various religious leaders, cultural activists and legal scholars have welcomed the court’s order that same-sex marriage cannot be claimed under the fundamental right of religion. ‘Same-sex love contradicts the concept of marriage, which is a divine plan and contradicts the moral law being followed.’