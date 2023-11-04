Indian Navy helicopter crashes in Kochi; one killed

Kochi: A navy official was killed when the Chetak helicopter crashed here on Saturday noon. Manorama News reported that the naval official who was on the runway was killed after being hit by the rotor blades of the chopper.

The accident took place on the INS Garuda runway at the South Naval Command headquarters here. Initial reports claimed that two people including the pilot of the chopper sustained injuries in the accident. The duo are undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital at the naval headquarters.

Manorama News reported that the chopper crashed during a routine training around 2.30 pm on Saturday. An official confirmation from the Indian Navy is awaited. Kochi Harbour police have rushed to the spot following the accident.

More details are awaited.