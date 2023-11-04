5.5kg elephant tusk seized from ivory smuggling gang in Wayanad

Wayanad: The Forest Department busted a gang of ivory smugglers and seized an elephant tusk weighing 5.5 kg at Mananthavadi in Wayanad on Saturday.

In a special operation conducted by the Forest Department in the wee hours, six persons, including three natives of Karnataka and three Malayalis, were arrested.

The accused are Karnataka natives, Philip Mathew, 68, of Ponnampet, B V Raju, 52, of Gonikoppal and Gepp, 60, of Shettigiri, and Wayanad natives KT Eldho, 34, Kakkanad house, Moodakkolly, E S Subeesh, 36, Edathara House, Kakkadamkunnu, Vakery and Justine Jose, 24, Kakkanatt house, Kalloorkkunnu, Vakery.

The intelligence wing of the department received a tip off from Thiruvananthapuram. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Flying Squad, Kalpetta and Forest Department personnel from the Begur forest range participated in the operation.

A Maruti Swift car, from which the tusks were recovered, was also seized. The accused were taken into custody from a nearby lodge.

According to the Forest Department, the Karnataka natives had brought the tusk on assurance given by a man in Wayanad that the ‘stuff’ could be sold. According to a source, the forest department has got information about the ivory trade in Karnataka and Kerala and details of recent smuggling deals from questioning the accused. A team of officials from Karnataka has rushed to Wayanad to inquiry.