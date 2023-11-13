Elathur train arson: IG P Vijayan's suspension revoked after nearly six months

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government on Monday revoked the suspension of P Vijayan, Inspector General of Police.

The senior police officer had been suspended for almost six months for allegedly leaking the travel details of the accused in Elathur train arson case to the media.

The order to reinstate P Vijayan was issued by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, departmental enquiry against the officer has not been called off.

Vijayan had been suspended on May 18 based on a report from M R Ajith Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order). The department had allegedly not even sought an explanation from Vijayan before initiating the discplinary proceeding.

Vijayan had approached the government refuting the allegations against him. Two months later, a committee chaired by Chief Secretary K Venu gave him a clean chit, but a government order in this regard was not issued immediately.

Three people had died in connection with the arson on Executive Express at Elathur in Kozhikode on April 12. The accused, Shahrukh Saifi, a native of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, was nabbed two days later from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.