Kozhikode: The Kerala government's Nava Kerala Sadas seems to be igniting one controversy after another even before it started. A voice message from the Ulliyeri panchayat vice-president in a Kudumbashree WhatsApp group allegedly threatens to remove members from the muster roll of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) if they do not attend the LDF's Nava Kerala Sadas programme.

Nava Kerala Sadas is a state government outreach programme where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers will interact with the public in 140 constituencies from November 18 to December 24.

NM Balaraman, who is also a ward member, sent the voice note in the Kudumbasree 4th ward ADS WhatsApp group. Area Development Society (ADS) is the middle tier of the Kudumbashree community organisation formed at the ward level of the local governments.

The message claims that Nava Kerala Sadas is meant for Kerala's development and asks members of the ADS general body to participate in deliberations ahead of the programme. Balaraman also warns that the muster roll of the employment guarantee scheme will be compiled on the basis of the person's involvement and campaign for Nava Kerala Sadas.

However, Balaraman later clarified to the media that the voice message was sent to inform everyone about the importance of the program and that it was not a threat. He added that there is no government instruction to take action against those who do not participate in the programme.

Action if local bodies do not implement government order: EP Jayarajan

Meanwhile, LDF convener EP Jayarajan said that local bodies and officials have an obligation to implement the state government orders. He added that strict action will be taken against those who do not comply with the instructions. He was reacting to a decision of the UDF-ruled local bodies to not spend money on the Nava Kerala Sadas.

The Congress-ruled Sreekandapuram Municipality in Kannur had landed in a controversy on Sunday after approving Rs 50,000 for the programme. The decision was in violation of the UDF leadership's instruction to not fund the event, alleging it was a political campaign. Following the intervention of the District Congress Committee (DCC), a special council meeting has been proposed to annul the decision.