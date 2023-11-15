How BJP turned Suresh Gopi's padayatra to police station into a show of strength

Kozhikode: Hundreds of BJP activists gathered before the Nadakkavu police station and English Pally junction in the city on Wednesday to show solidarity to actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi ahead of his questioning at the Nadakkavu police station.

The actor had earlier decided to lead a padayatra (foot march) to the Nadakkavu police station, where he was summoned for questioning in connection with the alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist.

Police diverted vehicles from Kannur Road after a large number of BJP supporters arrived before Nadakkavu station for the foot march. But some of the 'protesters' appeared clueless about the event. One of them told Onmaorama that they were junior artists and reached venue after being instructed to appear here. "We had no idea about the reason until we reached here," one of them said.

Police lathi-charged at the protesters after clashes erupted between them. National- and state-level leaders also assembled in the area to express their solidarity. BJP State President K Surendran, National Executive Council member P K Krishna Das, State General Secretary M T Ramesh, State Vice President Sobha Surendran, and District President Adv V K Sajeevan joined the agitation.

People hold placards and posters supporting Suresh Gopi ahead of padayatra to police station. Photo: Special arrangement

The police had summoned Suresh Gopi for questioning following a complaint from a female journalist that he misbehaved with her. The woman journalist filed a complaint about the incident with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and the Women's Commission on October 28. According to the complainant, Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder, persisting even after she pushed his hand away twice during a media address. The Commissioner subsequently referred the case to the Nadakkavu station.

The Kerala Women's Commission has also requested a comprehensive report from the police after receiving the journalist's complaint on cyberbullying. The police may submit their report during the Commission's next session in Kozhikode. Commission Chairperson P Sathi Devi remarked that it was a serious matter, and strict action would be taken against anyone targeting the complainant through social media.