'Luxury bus' for Nava Kerala Sadas spotted in Bengaluru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 17, 2023 08:15 PM IST Updated: November 17, 2023 08:41 PM IST
The luxury bus for the Nava Kerala Sadas on its way to Kasaragod from Bengaluru. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Finally, the veil has been lifted over the luxury bus specially built for the LDF government's Nava Kerala Sadas.

The state government had managed to keep under the wraps its Rs 1.08-crore Benz luxury coach even as social media was abuzz with speculations about its features and specialities.

Now, on the eve of the inauguration of the Nava Kerala Sadas, bus that will be used for the commute of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers, has been spotted.

According to reports, the bus has left for Kerala from Lal Bagh in Bengaluru. It is expected to reach Kasaragod, the inaugural venue for the Nava Kerala Sadas, Saturday morning.

A side view of the Nava Kerala Sadas bus. Screengrab/Specially arranged video

From the looks of it, drawings of Kerala's iconic desinations have been engraved on to the sides of the bus. The Chinese fishing nets, the houseboats, the temples, mosques and churches that one readily identifies with Kerala can be seen.
(to be updated)

