Woman pours hot milk on officials amid anti-encroachment drive in Alappuzha

Chegannoor: In a shocking incident, a woman who runs a roadside eatery by encroaching footpath poured hot milk on government employees including a female health superintendent here on Saturday. A total of six people including Nisha, health superintendent of Chengannur municipality, other municipality officials and a few councillors suffered burns in the attack.



According to reports, the incident took place around 3.30 pm in Chengannur town. The municipality officials and police reached on railway station road to clear the illegal tea stall which was established by encroaching the footpath. Thittamel natives Ragi Dileep and Prasanna who run the shop ended up in a quarrel with the officials and refused to remove the roadside eatery.

Following an argument with the officials, Ragi who is reportedly the tea stall owner started attacking the officials by pouring hot milk on them and throwing snacks and other things from the stall at them. In the video, the woman shopkeeper was seen threatening the officials and asking them to leave.

“ I will pour the hot oil on you,” the woman shouted at a police official who asked her to remove the roadside eatery from the footpath.

Manorama News reported that none of the officials sustained severe burns in the attack.

Pro-CPM association of street vendors also reached the spot to block the officials. A huge number of people gathered on the road amid the dramatic scenes.