Thunderstorm likely in Kerala; Yellow alert in 7 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The cyclonic circulation formed over Kanyakumari could result in thunderstorm at isolated places across Kerala for the next five days, said the India Meteorological Department here on Sunday. A yellow alert has been sounded for several districts from Sunday to Thursday.

Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki districts have been placed under yellow alert for five days. IMD has asked the public to exercise extreme caution as rainfall similar to an orange alert is expected in these districts.



“Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from 19th to 21st November 2023. Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12 -20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on November 22 and 23. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from November 19 to 23,” the IMD alert said.

Yellow alert in districts

Nov 19: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

Nov 20: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

Nov 21: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

Nov 22: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottyam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

Nov 23 : Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Lightning warning sounded

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has urged the public to stay vigilant to avoid lightning strikes as rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is expected in the state. People have been advised to find safe shelters and remain indoors during lightning. The use of electronic and wired communication devices like telephone are also restricted. As electricity will pass through water during the time of lightning, people have been asked to refrain from bathing as well as collecting water from taps.