Body of Kozhikode man exhumed for postmortem on father's complaint

Kozhikode: The body of Pulikkayil Thomas alias Thomman (36), of Panampilavil near Thottumukkom, a border village of Kozhikode-Malappuram districts, has been exhumed from the tomb and shifted to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.
Earlier, the authority had planned to do the autopsy from a makeshift tent made on the tomb itself. They later decided to take it to the Medical College as the body was not too decomposed. The police action is based on a complaint by Thomas' father raising suspicion over his death.
Thomas, a tipper truck driver, died on November 4, and his mortal remains had been buried at the Cemetery of Panampilavu St Mary's Church, in the opinion that it was a natural death. He died of severe pain and a fractured shoulder. Later, his family found out he had been attacked by a gang of his friends and sustained serious injuries. When the family approached his friends, the latter allegedly made contradictory statements. This made them suspicious and pushed them to file a complaint.
Before his death, he complained of severe shoulder pain and consulted a doctor, who asked him to take an X-ray scan. In the report, a fracture on the shoulder was detected. He was planning to consult an orthodontist for further treatment. His body has been taken out by a team led by Areacode police, and police surgeon Ajesh P P led the procedures.