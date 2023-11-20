Gunda leader Maradu Aneesh attacked inside Viyyur central jail

Thrissur: Notorious criminal Maradu Aneesh was attacked by two people inside Viyyur High-Security Prison.

Ashraf and Hussain, inmates of the same jail slashed Aneesh with blades at the hospital block of the jail, Manorama News reported.

Aneesh has been undergoing treatment for back pain and other health issues at the hospital inside the jail. The two men who were hiding near the hospital block reportedly attacked Aneesh when he was leaving for lunch along with jail official Binoy. The incident took place around 12.30 pm, sources said.

Aneesh was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur as he had suffered injuries to his neck and head. The jail official was also manhandled by the two men when he tried to stop them from attacking Aneesh. He is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Hospital sources said the duo was out of danger.

Manorama News reported that Ashraf and Hussain attacked the gangster out of personal vengeance.

Aneesh (38) was arrested in connection with various cases including abduction and murder attempt earlier this month. He was slapped with KAAPA and sent to Viyyur on November 8. According to police, he is a wanted criminal in murder attempts and gang robbery cases in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Palakkad districts. Tamil Nadu police also registered cases against him in Salem and Dindigul North.