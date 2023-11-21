Cops face flak for turning their back on rescuing road mishap victims

Kattappana: The Idukki Police are facing public wrath for turning a blind eye to the sufferings of two bike riders who were injured in a road accident and refusing to rush them to hospital in the police jeep.

Jubin Biju (21) of Choorakkattu in Kanchiyar and Akhil Antony (23) of Erumachadath in Nathukallu were seriously injured and lying on the road after being hit by a pickup van at 10.30 pm on Saturday at Kattappana Pallikavala junction.

Then the police jeep was passing by. When they pleaded for help in rushing the badly injured bikers, the police personnel replied, 'You can't get into the jeep; call an auto and go...' Protests have intensified against the inhuman action after the CCTV footage of the scenes came out.

The youths were coming to the town on a bike. They were thrown off the two-wheeler after being hit by the pickup jeep, which was coming in the wrong direction. The police jeep arrived there as local people gathered for the rescue operation. Though the residents went to the jeep carrying one of the injured youths, the officials refused to let him in. Those at the spot said the officials left after instructing them to take the injured to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Jubin's leg was fractured in three places. He also has a fracture in his arm. Akhil sustained head injuries and fractures to his leg and hand. It is learned that the jeep of Nedumkandam police station reached the spot at the time of the accident and returned. The police team was returning after lodging an accused in the Peerumedu sub-jail. A probe has been launched under the leadership of Kattappana DySP into the incident.