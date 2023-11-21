Illegal hoardings in public places: Kerala Govt to collect Rs 5,000 fine abiding by HC order

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has initiated action to implement the High Court order banning flex boards, hoardings, flags and banners in public places. The Department of Local Self-government issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday. As per the order, Rs 5,000 will be levied from the people who are responsible for the illegal flex boards, banners, flags and hoardings in footpaths and other public places.



The Kerala High Court on November 4 issued an order directing the government to immediately remove illegal hoardings erected in public places across the state. While issuing the order, the court pointed out that every citizen has It is the right of a citizen to have a pleasing environment and any action by perpetrators to defy this for selfish and vested reasons must attract sufficient penalties. In an order issued on October 31, Justice Devan Ramachandran directed to levy Rs 5,000 per illegal billboard along with the expenses to remove it and initiate prosecution of wrongdoers.

Citing these orders, the local self-government department has ordered to form monitoring committees at local and district levels to remove illegal billboards, banners and flags from public places. As per the order, necessary amendments should be made in laws related to the National Highway Authority of India, local self-government, revenue and public works departments for the same.

If anyone places hoardings in public places, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed per board under Kerala Municipality (Erection of Arches & Setting up of Advertisement Boards in public streets and public places) Rules, 1999.