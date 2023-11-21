Heavy rain likely to batter Kerala; Orange alert in Idukki tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds till Saturday, predicted the India Meteorological Department. Idukki district is placed under orange alert from Tuesday to Thursday.

Apart from Idukki, an orange alert is also sounded for Pathanamthitta on Tuesday and Thursday. An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.



Meanwhile, hilly areas of the state capital have been receiving incessant rainfall from Tuesday morning. According to reports, traffic is interrupted on many roads including the state highways due to water logging.

Yellow alerts in districts

November 21: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam

November 22 : Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Malappuram

November 23: Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam

November 24: Ernakulam

Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm is expected to lash these districts within 24 hours.

Though heavy rainfall is predicted in Kerala, no warning has been issued for fishermen yet.