Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery results to be declared today

Thiruvananthapuram: The much-awaited Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery results will be declared at 2pm on Wednesday.

The results of Pooja Bumper BR-94 will be announced at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction here. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series.

The first prize of the lottery, which costs Rs 300, is Rs 12 crore. The second prize of Rs 1 crore each will be given to four lucky winners. While the third prize of Rs 10 lakh each will be awarded to 10 people, the fourth prize of Rs 3 lakh each will be given to 5 people. The fifth prize is Rs 2 lakh. Smaller prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300 are also included.

Prize winners should verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The winners may collect their prize money from the Kerala lottery office or a bank by showing the winning ticket and identification document. Prizes less than Rs 5,000 may be collected from any lottery shop in the state.