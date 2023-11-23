'Sreesanth extorted Rs 18 lakh promising villa'; cricketer booked for fraud

Kannur: Town police have registered a case against cricketer S Sreesanth and others for allegedly extorting Rs 18 lakh promising a villa in Udupi, Karnataka. The case was filed on the order of the court based on a complaint filed by a native of Kannapuram.

According to the complaint, two persons -- Rajeev Kumar and Venkatesh Kini -- who met the complainant in 2019, took the money from him promising five cents of land and a villa on it. However, when there was no development on the assurances made, the complainant was told that Sreesanth was starting a cricket project on the said land.

Later, Sreesanth himself met the complainant and promised to build him a villa as part of his project, stated the complaint. However, the complainant didn't hear from Sreesanth or the others since the meeting and that is when he decided to file a petition alleging fraud before the Kannur First Class Magistrate.