Mariyakutty files defamation suit against CPM mouthpiece

Idukki: Adimaly native Mariyakutty, 87, who protested against the state government for her welfare pension, has filed a defamation petition against CPM moutpiece Deshabhimani claiming it published fake news.

Mariyakutty arrrived at the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Adimaly Thursday afternoon with her lawyer and appeared before the judge.

“The newspaper and the CPM supporters have spread fake news about me owning one-and-a-half acres and two houses,” Mariyakutty told mediapersons outside the court.

“The news item carried in the newspaper said that my daughter is working abroad, while her actual job is selling lotteries at Adimaly bus stand. This intentional attempt to spread falsehood against me has pained me a lot and that is the reason I have taken up the matter legally.”

The native of Millumpadi in Irunoorekkar near Adimaly made headlines when she was seen begging on the streets with her friend, Annamma Ouseph, 80.

The first four respondents in the case are the reporter, the paper's Idukki bureau chief, the news editor, and the chief editor of Deshabhimani. The respondents five to 10 are those who have spread the alleged fake news on social media.

Advocate Pratheesh Prabha, who appeared for Mariyakutty, said that even though those who spread the fake news are CPM supporters, they have been treated as individuals in the defamation suit. “As it is a defamation petition, Mariyakutty could not file a complaint with the police. Hence, she has filed a private petition in the court. Her statement will be recorded on November 25 in the court and two other witnesses will also be giving their statements before the magistrate. Thereafter, notices will be issued to the respondents,” Advocate Pratheesh Prabha said.

The controversial article carried by the newspaper had claimed Mariyakutty owns land at Pazhampillichal in the Mannamkandam Village. Mariyakutty had sought an authentication letter from the Mannamkandam village officer that she does not own any land in the village limit and a letter in this regard was issued to her.

Though Deshabhimani carried a rejoinder citing the lack of facts in the news item, Mariyakutty said she was not ready to settle the matter until the CPM functionaries met her in person and apologised.