Residents associations should be bridge between people and govt: Hibi Eden

Kochi: Residents associations have a prominent role in bringing public issues to the attention of people’s representatives, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said here on Friday. Associations should be able to act as a bridge between the people and the government.



He cited the instance of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy calling a meeting of residents' associations to resolve the grievances of the people and businesses relating to the construction of the Kochi Metro before the works started.

The MP was inaugurating the second phase of the seminar series organised in connection with the Manorama Online - Malabar Gold and Diamonds 'Chuttuvattom Award' for best residents association at Malaya Manorama office in Panampally Nagar.

Residents associations can do exemplary work to raise the happiness index and quality of life of the community. They can also eliminate drug abuse, which is our biggest challenge, today,” the MP said.

Malabar Group South Kerala head M P Jaffer said that residents associations have a clear role in building a society that knows and understands each other. Manorama Online marketing senior general manager Bobby Paul and Malayala Manorama Pathanamthitta assistant editor Varghese C Thomas also spoke.

The meeting was followed by a session on 'the role of residents associations in Kerala society'. Dr Usha Kulangara Aravind, former director of Cochin University School of Environment Studies, led the session. Representatives of residents associations of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts participated in the seminar. For more information on Chuttuvattom Award: Phone: 8129500388, www.chuttuvattomawards.com