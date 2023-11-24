Govt will appoint special officer to probe deepfakes: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Amidst the rising concern against deepfakes, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said the government will appoint an officer to check deepfakes and take appropriate action. He added the government will assist citizens in filing FIRs against social media platforms for violation of IT rules.

Chandrasekhar said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will develop a platform on which users can notify about IT rule violations by social media platforms.

Chandrasekhar said the ministry has raised the issue with social media firms, they have been given seven days to align their terms of use as per Indian IT rules.

"Meity will assist users to very easily notify it about violation of IT rules and assist them in filing FIRs," the minister said.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting with social media platforms. "From today onwards there is zero tolerance for violation of IT rules," Chandrasekhar said.

The FIR will be registered against the intermediary and if they disclose the details from where the content has originated then the FIR will be filed against the entity that has posted the content, the minister said.

