Palakkad village mourns death of 'ambitious, driven' Albin

Palakkad: A pall of gloom descended on the remote Ezhakkad village of Mundoor panchayat, when the body of Albin Joseph (23), son of Thaiparambil Joseph, who lost his life during the stampede at the CUSAT on Saturday evening, reached his house by noon on Sunday.



“We met last on Friday night while playing badminton at our library ground. We are part of a close circle in the club and Albin said to us that he is going to Kochi on Saturday and will be back on Sunday morning. Never expected his return to be like this,” Sanil Alias, a longtime friend of Albin, told Onmanorama.

“I’m much older than Albin. But, he always took leadership in all programmes and events conducted in our village, may it be by the Kalakairali Arts and Sports Club at Ambalavattom or St Mary’s Catholic Church, Mylampulli,” Sanil said even as trying to control his emotions.

Always passionate about the Kalakairali club, music, friends and the activities of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) at the church, his friends could not believe Albin was connected to all these during his last hours. “For him, the club, friends, music and church was everything.”

Albin, who recently completed a fire and safety course after doing electrician’s training at the Govt. ITI Malampuzha had gone to the CUSAT campus on Saturday evening to attend the concert by popular playback singer Nikhita Gandhi and team. He was invited by his friends who study at the university. His friends and villagers came to know about the incident when Malayalam news channels started showing his address and details after the stampede.

“On Saturday morning, he told his parents that he was going to Palakkad to attend a funeral function of his friend’s father. When his mother contacted him around 2 pm later, Albin said he was in Thrissur and en route to Ernakulam in search of a job. Since then there has been no contact. Albin’s friends felt a bit worried when they saw sandals similar to those used by Albin during the news channel visuals, but hoped he didn’t attend the concert. However, the hopes faded by 10.45 pm when channels showed Albin's address,” Sivadasan VC, Thekkumkara ward member and family friend told Onmanorama.

Joseph is a daily wage labourer, while Albin’s mother Mercy is a homemaker. Apart from Albin, the couple has two children – Blessymol who works as a nursing staff in a private hospital in Ernakulam, and Jobins Joseph, who works at a private financial firm. Albin's the youngest child.

The family had borrowed about Rs 8 lakh from various cooperative banks to meet their children’s education expenses. Albin was all prepared to go abroad after studying the fire and safety course. The family had high hopes for Albin, who was very active and ambitious.

Albin’s body will be laid to rest at the St Mary’s Catholic Church, Mylampulli at 4.30 pm.