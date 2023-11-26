Robin bus owner Baby Gireesh arrested in cheque bounce case

Kottayam: Pala police on Sunday arrested Baby Gireesh alias Robin Gireesh, the owner of Robin bus that was fined multiple times for auto permit violations, for issuing cheque without sufficient balance (commonly referred to as "cheque bounce").

Gireesh's family alleged that police officials were taking revenge on him for challenging the government and MVD over the Robin bus row.

Meanwhile, Pala police confirmed that his arrest was made after obtaining a warrant in a financial case registered in 2012. Manorama News reported that he would be taken to Kochi for further investigation.

Baby Gireesh, a native of Edamaruku in Idukki, recently made headlines over the operation of his private bus Robin on the Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore route. MVD blocked the bus in several locations and slapped fines for alleged violation of permit rules. Tamil Nadu transport department also took action against the bus under the same charges and seized the bus for three days. When the bus resumed service in Kerala on Friday, Pathanamthitta enforcement RTO seized the bus for non-payment of fines.