Thrissur: A bed-ridden elderly woman was found in a worm-infested state at a tribal colony in Malakkappara here on Monday. Kamalamma, a resident of Veeramkudi Adivasi colony situated in the deep forest near Athirappilly, has been bedridden for a long time.

According to her relatives, the designated tribal officer in the area did not take any affirmative action to provide medical care to the woman despite repeated complaints.

When the news about the aged woman's plight made headlines, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K Radhakrishnan has instructed the Director of the Scheduled Castes Development Department to immediately send a medical team to treat Kamalamma.

Thrissur district collector V R Krishna Theja has ordered the Tribal Development Officer to reach the colony immediately and take necessary action to shift the woman to the hospital.

According to sources, there is no transportation facility available to reach this isolated colony. The residents of the tribal colony complained that they had to cover 4 km on foot to reach Malakappara. The people often carry sick people on their shoulders to reach the hospital.

The condition of Kamalamma who is suffering from age-related ailments worsened as there was no one to take her to the hospital, Manorama News reported. It is learnt that neither the health department nor the tribal department pays heed to the complaints raised by people including the ward member of the colony.

"The officials are not taking action to address the grievances of sick people in the tribal hamlet," ward member Lingalappan told Manorama News. He added that he was unable visit any official as health issues prevented him from walking though the steep forest path.

Family not ready to hospitalise her: Tribal Development Officer

Talking to Onmanorama, the Tribal Development Officer, Chalakudy, Herald John said that Kamalamma who is close to 100 years of age and ailing from age-related health issues, was visited by a team of health workers and Asha workers on Saturday. Kamalamma belongs to the Muthuvan tribal community, who prefers not to interact with other communities generally.



“Though the visiting team suggested admitting her to the hospital, they were reluctant. We are trying once again on Monday. Her house is situated about 7 km deep in the forests on foot or 4 km by road from Malakkappara. Kamalamma has lost about 80 percent of her mobility due to age-related problems,” claimed the officer.

Amid these claims, the minister intervened and asked the Director of the Scheduled Castes Development Department to provide treatment to Kamalamma and hospitalise her immediately.

Malakkappara is situated on the border between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, about 90 km away from Chalakudy, the nearest town in Kerala.