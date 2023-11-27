Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Youth swindled of Rs 70,000 through fake link of top tour company

Our Correspondent
Published: November 27, 2023 04:32 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: Shutterstock/ Andrey_Popov
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Pothencode (Thiruvananthapuram): An incident involving the swindling of money from a young man through a fake web link in the name of a well-known tour package company has come to light. V Vinod from Karamcode, fell victim to this scam, losing Rs 70,000. The Vattappara police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Vinod.

Vinod became a target of the fraud while planning a pilgrimage trip to Kedarnath, along with 10 others on October 20. He saw a web link on Facebook, purportedly associated with the Pawan Hans tour company. As he explored the details by clicking the link, information including rates for the helicopter trip to Kedarnath, arrived on his WhatsApp number. To establish their legitimacy, a photo-affixed identity card of an individual named Mahesh Anand Baker, claiming to be the company’s information manager, was also sent. The fraudsters demanded Rs 7,000 per person for the helicopter trip from Phata to Kedarnath and back.

Vinod sent Rs 70,000 in three installments through Paytm to the two phone numbers provided in the link. He became suspicious when the perpetrators demanded more money.

RELATED ARTICLES

Following this, Vinod contacted Pawan Hans, a company based in Gujarat. The company authorities clarified that they conducted tours in collaboration only with IRCTC and had no travel arrangements with any other private agency. They advised Vinod to file a police complaint promptly. The police investigation revealed that the funds were transferred to the accounts of individuals named Mohammad Irfan and Sarafuddin Shaikh.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.