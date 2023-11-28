They took me to a big house; left me at the ground saying they'll come back: Abigel

Kollam: Six-year-old Abigel Sara Reji, who was abducted by unknown people on Monday from Oyoor in Kollam, said she was taken to a big house last night. "I stayed in the house with a woman and three other men," said Abigel. When asked whether she knew any of the kidnappers, Abigel responded in the negative. She also said when being left at the Ashramam ground in Kollam, the woman who accompanied her told Abigel that they would come back.

Abigel was found abandoned on the ground around 1.40 pm on Tuesday. An eyewitness, who is a student of SN College, told the media that a young woman in a salwar dropped the girl off the Ashram premises. Abigel was immediately taken to the AR camp, where doctors examined her and confirmed she was healthy.

It's been found that the woman boarded an autorickshaw with Abigel from Kollam Link Road. Auto driver Sajeevan said both of them were wearing masks and hence he could not identify them. It was only after he dropped them at Ashramam that he realised this was the missing child. Sajeevan immediately informed the police. There is no clue as to where the woman escaped after abandoning Abigel.

The kidnappers came in a white car and abducted the girl when she was on her way to tuition classes along with her eight-year-old brother, according to the boy's statement to the police. When the boy tried to stop the abductors, they pushed him aside and whisked the girl away in the car, an officer from the Pooyappally police station had said on Monday. The boy suffered injuries to his knees while trying to save his sister, police had said. The incident occurred on Monday between 4 pm and 4.30 pm, according to the police.

According to visuals shown on television news channels, two ransom calls were allegedly made by the kidnappers. Initially, they demanded Rs 5 lakh and then later doubled the figure. In the audio recording of the purported second ransom call shown on TV channels, the kidnappers could be heard saying that the girl was safe and unharmed and would be returned on Tuesday morning on a payment of Rs 10 lakh.