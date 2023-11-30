Malayalam
Kollam child abduction: Father unhappy with probe as abductors remain at large even after three days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2023 11:37 PM IST
Kollam: On day four since the child abduction incident at Oyoor in Kollam, the six-year-old girl Abigel's father, Reji, has expressed displeasure over the ongoing investigation. The state police have yet to arrest the culprits.

Addressing media persons in Kollam on Thursday, Reji refuted allegations that disputes within his organisation, United Nurses Association (UNA), were behind the abduction. Reji is the president of UNA's Pathanamthitta district unit.

UNA's all-India president, Jasminsha, also refuted media reports pointing fingers at factionalism within the organisation. "The police should focus on finding the culprits," said Jasminsha in a video posted on his Facebook page.
He added that Reji's wife Siji was also an active member of UNA.

Meanwhile, Reji said the police have summoned him for questioning on Friday. He, however, denied claims that his mobile phone was confiscated. "That is fake news," Reji said, adding that the police took into custody an old phone from his quarters.

He said he had left the phone there to prevent the children from using it to play games. "But we told them we are ready to give even the phones we use now. Let them check everything," Reji said.

The child was found nearly 21 hours after the abduction. The abductors had left young Abigel on a bench at the Asramam Maidan in Kollam, where she was spotted by members of the public, who informed the police. The registration of the white sedan in which the child was taken later emerged to be fake. However, the police have yet to trace the car.

