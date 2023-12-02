Charred body of woman found in pool of Kattappana farm used for tourism

Idukki: The charred body of a woman was recovered from the swimming pool of a farm used for tourism at Vazhavara near Kattappana on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Morppala Joyce Abraham, 53. Visitors to the farm had found the body lying face down inside the pool around 2 pm.

Joyce and her husband stayed at their ancestral house inside the farm after returning from Canada four months ago.

Local residents said they saw Joyce in the morning and reported not spotting a fire inside the house. Forensic experts visited the crime scene.

“We could not jump to a conclusion on whether it was a murder. It can only be determined from the post-mortem report. Statements of some family members have been recorded and no one is in custody now. After completing the inquest, the body has been shifted to Idukki MCH and the post-mortem will be held there on Saturday,” Thankamani CI KM Santhosh said.

The inspector said Joyce and her husband had rented out their house. The farm, where they stayed, belongs to the brother of Joyce's husband.