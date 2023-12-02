Three-member family abducted Kollam child for solving financial issues: ADGP

Kollam: A day after the dramatic arrest of the accused in the Kollam child kidnapping case, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar here on Saturday told media that the accused Padmakumar, his wife Anitha Kumari and daughter Anupama executed the crime to obtain money for settling their debt. He added that the probe team's major focus was on coercing the gang to abandon the child safely. He noted that the accused themselves confessed that they decided to drop the child off at the Ashram Maidan after facing pressure from the police investigation.

According to police, Padmakumar's wife Anitha Kumari was the mastermind of the crime.

Padmakumar and his family were nabbed from Tamil Nadu on Friday.

“ The abductors have left a clue for the probe team while committing the crime. Inputs from the public and cyber analysis helped the probe team to solve the case. The abduction was well-planned after foreseeing the movements of the police. A team led by Nishanthini and Sparjan Kumar investigated the case,” said the ADGP.

“Padmakumar, a cable network operator faced a severe financial crisis during the post-covid period. He claimed that he was influenced by the people who committed similar crimes for financial gains.The family watched movies and news to plan the crime perfectly," said the police official.

Sketches of suspects released by police. Photo courtesy: Facebook/Kollam Rural Police

A year-long planning

"Padmakumar had made a fake number plate last year and another one recently. He had cancelled his previous plan as his mother objected it. Following his mother's demise, Padmakumar decided to execute his plan," clarified the ADGP.

The official explained that the family used to watch children for the past one month in search of a perfect target.

"They targeted the six-year-old girl and planned to kidnap her thrice. But their plans were failed as the child's mother and grandmother accompanied her to the tuition centre,” said the police official.

On November 27, they found the situation favour for them as the children were not accompanied by any adult. They planned to kidnap the girl and a leave a note demanding ransom with her brother. Anitha Kumari also handed over the note to the girl's brother and asked him to give to his mother. But as the boy resisted the kidnap, the note fell inside the car amid the scuffle.

“The accused have sedated the child when she scremed inside the car. When she woke up, they collected the phone number of her mother and set off to the Parippally area to contact the family. They contacted the family only once and demanded Rs 10 lakh. When the news made headlines, the panicked gang abandoned the girl near the Ashramam Maidan. Padmakumar's wife Anitha Kumari dropped the girl off the maidan and confirmed that the students who were passing by the area noticed the girl. Later, they moved to Thenkasi,” briefed ADGP Ajith Kumar.

He claimed that police have recieved major clues from the phone call of the accused to the girl's parents.

Financial crisis

“He wanted Rs 10 lakh to settle a debt immediately. He had asked many people for the money. As he failed to raise the money, he decided to execute the child abduction plan,” clarified the official while responding the media.

Police take accused to Pooyappally police station. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

During the interrogation, Padmakumar reportedly confessed to the police that his wife had phoned the child's mother demanding Rs 10 lakh as ransom. He also claimed that no others were involved in the crime.

"Padmakumar who is a Computer Science graduate has been engaged in businesses including cable network, bakery, agriculture and real estate. His daughter Anupama, a YouTuber who used to earn upto 4 lakh per month from the social media platform also landed in financial crisis after YouTube stopped payment to her videos. It is assumed that following this, the whole family hatched the conspiracy of the child abduction," added the official.

The ADGP confirmed that neither Padmakumar nor his wife and daughter have any criminal background. The six-year-old girl was kidnapped by the gang on November 27. Around 21 hours after the abduction, she was found abandoned at Ashramam Maidan in Kollam district. On December 1, police nabbed Padmakumar and his family from Thenkasi.

The trio will be produced before the court and remanded.