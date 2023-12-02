2010 SFI protest violence: Court sentences CPM's AA Rahim, M Swaraj to 1 year in prison, grants bail

Thiruvananthapuram: A court on Saturday pronounced CPM state committee members A A Rahim MP and M Swaraj guilty in a 2010 case when the SFI carried out a protest march to the Assembly against the Oommen Chandy government's education policy. The Thiruvananthapuram First Class Judicial Magistrate Court Four sentenced the duo to one year in prison and fined them as well. The court later granted bail to both leaders.

Magistrate Shwetha Sasikumar cited charges of destroying barricades, obstructing traffic and vandalising vehicles during the protest. A total of 10 people were named accused in the case, of whom Swaraj and Rahim are sixth and seventh respectively. As per IPC Section 332, they were sentenced to one year in prison and fined Rs 5,000.

The Museum police filed a case in 2010 and the duo had obtained a verdict from the High Court that the case be disposed of quickly.