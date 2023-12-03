Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Noted economist M Kunhaman found dead on his 74th birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2023 05:58 PM IST Updated: December 03, 2023 06:19 PM IST
Dr. M.Kunhaman
M Kunhaman. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Noted economist M Kunhaman was found dead at his residence at Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Today was also his 74th birthday.

Kunhaman's autobiography 'Ethiru' which detailed the struggles of a Dalit boy, who braved various levels of discrimination to excel in life, was critically acclaimed. It won him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, which he refused to accept.

Kunhaman was born at Vadanamkurussi in Palakkad district on December 3, 1949. His parents were Ayyappan and Chorona.

RELATED ARTICLES

In 1974 he secured the first-rank in MA Economics from Calicut University. Former President of India, K R Narayanan, was the only other Dalit student to be a rank-holder from the University before Kunhaman.

He researched on 'comparative study on Adivasi lives in southern and northern districts of Kerala' at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram. Kunhaman received his PhD from CUSAT before beginning his career as a teacher at Kerala University. He also served as a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

He had retired from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences at Tuljapur. Before that he taught Economics at Kerala University for 27 years.
(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.