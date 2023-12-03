Two Mangaluru youth held with 3.4kg ganja in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Two men from Mangaluru were arrested with 3.4 kg ganja from the hilly Koodaranji in the Kozhikode district on Sunday.

Pajeer Amjad Ikthiyar (28) from Gramachavadi, Konaje and Ansar Navas (28) from Jokatte were taken into custody from the Koodaranji bus stand in a joint operation by the Thiruvambadi Police and the DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force).

According to the police, the duo was wholesale dealers who distributed drugs in the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. “They are connected to the drug dealers in Mukkom and Thamarassery,” a police officer said.

They used a house at Kallippara in Kakkadampoyil for their illegal activities, the police said.

The duo had got the ganja from Theni, where they paid Rs 10,000 for a kilogram and were aiming to sell it for Rs 40,000 per kg in Kerala, the police said.