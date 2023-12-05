Malayalam
Liquid gold mixture worth Rs 1.5 crore seized near Muthanga checkpost in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2023 12:18 PM IST
Accused T C Safeer Ali. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: An excise team seized 2.266 kilograms of liquid gold mixture during a vehicle check at Muthanga on Tuesday.

The team headed by Inspector AG Thambi seized the gold mixture worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore from the market at Muthanga excise checkpost.

The gold mixture was kept hidden in a pipe which was tied around the waist like a belt. The accused T C Safeer Ali, a native of Koduvalli, was travelling in a KSRTC bus from Mysore to Koduvally. It is suspected that the gold was smuggled in through some airports to Mysore.

The accused and the seized gold was handed over to the Enforcement wing of the GST Department.

Preventive officers Rajesh Komath, PK Manojkumar, Civil Excise officers Rajeevan KV, Mahesh KM, women Civil Excise Officers Anitha and Prasanna among others participated in the operation.

